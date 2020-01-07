Numerous blood drives this week as MEDIC expands call for donations

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it currently has a critical need for O Negative, A Negative and O Positive blood types. All eligible O Negative, A Negative and O Positive donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.

For Monday and Tuesday only, donors receive a ticket to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies as well as choice of MEDIC shirt and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

Beginning Wednesday, donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. MEDIC saw fewer donors during the month of December while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.

Locally, there are a number of mobile blood drives on the calendar for the first couple of weeks of 2020.

Tuesday, January 7 th …Kingston Community Center…12 noon to 5 pm.

Thursday, January 9 th …United Grocery Outlet, Clinton…12 noon to 5 pm.

Thursday, January 9 th …Walmart, Oak Ridge…12 noon to 5 pm.

Thursday, January 9 th …Fazoli's, LaFollette…12 noon to 6 pm.

Thursday, January 9 th …TCAT—Harriman…9 am to 3 pm.

Friday, January 10 th …Appalachian Underwriters, Oak Ridge…11 am to 4 pm.

Monday, January 13 th …Food City, Kingston…12 noon to 6 pm.

Thursday, January 16 th …Food City, Harriman…12 noon to 6 pm.

Thursday, January 16 th …Food City, Oliver Springs…12 noon to 6 pm.

Friday, January 17 th …Food City, Clinton…12 noon to 6 pm.

…Food City, Clinton…12 noon to 6 pm. Friday, January 17th…Food City, LaFollette…12 noon to 6 pm.

You can visit any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens or Crossville, or you can stop in at one of the agency’s mobile blood drives, a complete listing of which can be found, along with the addresses and hours of the fixed donor centers, at MEDIC’s website at www.medicblood.org