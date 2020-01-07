Home / Community Bulletin Board / Numerous blood drives this week as MEDIC expands call for donations

Numerous blood drives this week as MEDIC expands call for donations

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 73 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it currently has a critical  need for O Negative, A Negative and O Positive blood types. All eligible O Negative, A Negative and O Positive donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. 

For Monday and Tuesday only, donors receive a ticket to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies as well as choice of MEDIC shirt and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

Beginning Wednesday, donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. MEDIC saw fewer donors during the month of December while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.

Locally, there are a number of mobile blood drives on the calendar for the first couple of weeks of 2020.

  • Tuesday, January 7th…Kingston Community Center…12 noon to 5 pm.
  • Thursday, January 9th…United Grocery Outlet, Clinton…12 noon to 5 pm.
  • Thursday, January 9th…Walmart, Oak Ridge…12 noon to 5 pm.
  • Thursday, January 9th…Fazoli’s, LaFollette…12 noon to 6 pm.
  • Thursday, January 9th…TCAT—Harriman…9 am to 3 pm.
  • Friday, January 10th…Appalachian Underwriters, Oak Ridge…11 am to 4 pm.
  • Monday, January 13th…Food City, Kingston…12 noon to 6 pm.
  • Thursday, January 16th…Food City, Harriman…12 noon to 6 pm.
  • Thursday, January 16th…Food City, Oliver Springs…12 noon to 6 pm.
  • Friday, January 17th…Food City, Clinton…12 noon to 6 pm.
  • Friday, January 17th…Food City, LaFollette…12 noon to 6 pm.

You can visit any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens or Crossville, or you can stop in at one of the agency’s mobile blood drives, a complete listing of which can be found, along with the addresses and hours of the fixed donor centers, at MEDIC’s website at www.medicblood.org

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACLB to meet January 16th

The Anderson County Library Board will meet on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.