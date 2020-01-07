Numerous blood drives this week as MEDIC expands call for donations

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it currently has a critical need for O Negative, A Negative and O Positive blood types. All eligible O Negative, A Negative and O Positive donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.
For Monday and Tuesday only, donors receive a ticket to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies as well as choice of MEDIC shirt and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.
Beginning Wednesday, donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. MEDIC saw fewer donors during the month of December while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.
Locally, there are a number of mobile blood drives on the calendar for the first couple of weeks of 2020.
- Tuesday, January 7th…Kingston Community Center…12 noon to 5 pm.
- Thursday, January 9th…United Grocery Outlet, Clinton…12 noon to 5 pm.
- Thursday, January 9th…Walmart, Oak Ridge…12 noon to 5 pm.
- Thursday, January 9th…Fazoli’s, LaFollette…12 noon to 6 pm.
- Thursday, January 9th…TCAT—Harriman…9 am to 3 pm.
- Friday, January 10th…Appalachian Underwriters, Oak Ridge…11 am to 4 pm.
- Monday, January 13th…Food City, Kingston…12 noon to 6 pm.
- Thursday, January 16th…Food City, Harriman…12 noon to 6 pm.
- Thursday, January 16th…Food City, Oliver Springs…12 noon to 6 pm.
- Friday, January 17th…Food City, Clinton…12 noon to 6 pm.
- Friday, January 17th…Food City, LaFollette…12 noon to 6 pm.
You can visit any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens or Crossville, or you can stop in at one of the agency’s mobile blood drives, a complete listing of which can be found, along with the addresses and hours of the fixed donor centers, at MEDIC’s website at www.medicblood.org