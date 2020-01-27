No ‘credible threat’ found at LMS, classes resumed Monday

Authorities in Campbell County say that after closing LaFollette Middle School early on Friday out of what school leaders called “an abundance of caution,” classes were back in session on their regular schedule this morning.

Thursday afternoon, a bomb threat was found written on the wall of a bathroom at the school, and an investigation immediately began. After finding “no credible threat,” officials determined that class would go on as normal on Friday, but students were dismissed just a couple of hours after arriving out of that abundance of caution on the part of school leaders, who indicated that the Knox County Sheriff’s Department”s Bomb Squad was going to come back out and sweep the property one more time and they did not want to alarm students, or parents. Students were sent to the nearby LaFollette United Methodist Church to await pickup, and the second sweep of the campus found no evidence of any dangerous devices.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Department says that it will continue to investigate this incident, which is the second threat made this year at LMS. In a Facebook post, the CCSO expressed its gratitude to the staff and administration at LaFollette Middle, the school systems’s central office staff, and all the students and parents at LMS for their “cooperation and professionalism” during their initial investigation. The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the LaFollette Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s office for their assistance.

