Home / Obituaries / Nancy Ruth Parks Knox,age 70, of Kingston

Nancy Ruth Parks Knox,age 70, of Kingston

Jim Harris 34 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Nancy Ruth Parks Knox,age 70, of Kingston, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home with her loving husband, T.J., and caregivers, Bobby & Annette Herrell at her side. Nancy was a retired secretary from the X-10 Nuclear Plant. She later went back to work at Roane Heart Center in the Cardiology Department. She enjoyed bird watching and loved her two pet cats, Max & Tub as if they were her family because she and T.J. were never blessed with children or siblings. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Parks & Gertie Lawson Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 50 years, Thomas Jerry (T.J.) Knox of Kingston

Caregivers as well as special aunt & uncle, Annette & Bobby Herrell of Kingston

Special appreciation and heart felt thanks go out to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and the staff at Quality Care, who were so kind and supportive during Nancy’s illness.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow at Swan Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at dementiasociety.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harold Thomas Wade, age 92, of Harriman

Harold Thomas Wade, age 92, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Harold was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.