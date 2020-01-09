Mr. Coye Phillips, age 74 of Fremont and formerly of Tennessee, passed away on Friday evening, January 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 25, 1945 in Campbell County, Tennessee to Robert and Odessa (Byrge) Phillips.

Coye had worked as a coal miner and for a landscaping company in Tennessee. He was an avid gardener and loved to fish in Tennessee and Michigan. Coye loved to sing and play guitar and banjo, performing bluegrass, gospel and old country music.

He married Clara Phillips, and she precedes him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Raymond Phillips, Elmer Phillips and Billy Phillips.

He is survived by his children: Yvonne Bernath, Tim Phillips, Brian Phillips;

Grandchildren: Kendall Bernath, Weston Bernath, Emilee James, Peyton Bernath;

Great Grandchildren: Dante Bernath, Walker James; Siblings: Lester Phillips, Stella Phillips, Louise Phillips;

Additional Family: Steve and Denise DeVries, Julie Atwood, Brenda Metzger, Albert and Vicky Burris.

Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. Suggested Memorial: Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements by Hatmaker Funeral Home.