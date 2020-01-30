Missing Ohio teen located safe in Campbell Co.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office helped reunite a family early Wednesday.

In a press release, the CCSO says that deputies were called to a home in Trace Road in LaFollette at around 3:30 am Wednesday after receiving “credible information” that a teenage girl from Ohio who had been missing since early January, was at the residence.

Responding deputies were given permission to search the residence, and made contact with two juvenile girls, one of whom was positively identified as the girl reported missing from West Carrollton, Ohio.

The teen was taken to the Sheriff’s Office and reunited with her parents, who had been contacted as soon as deputies confirmed the girl’s identity.