Military Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Benchmark Physical Therapy. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 11th at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

This month will feature musician and United States Coast Guard Veteran Samson Ferrell. Ferrell is also a songwriter, writing songs from the veteran perspective.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

The February 8, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club, the March 14, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by JD’s Auctions, the April 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051 and the June 13, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by the Courier News.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.