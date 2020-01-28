Melissa (Ward) Daulton age 43, of Jacksboro, TN passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the UC Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio with her loving family by her side. Melissa was born in Jacksboro, TN to James Larry Ward and Helen June Miller Smallwood.

Melissa is survived by; husband, Christopher Daulton; son, Zachary Daulton; daughter, Kayla Daulton; sisters, Stacy Michelle Speakman, Erica Dawn Foust and Kristie Ann Bailey.

Melissa’s family will receive her friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with her funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Bro. David Buchannan officiating. Melissa’s Interment will follow at the Glen Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Melissa (Ward) Daulton.

