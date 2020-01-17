Home / Community Bulletin Board / MEDIC holding blood drives at area grocers

MEDIC holding blood drives at area grocers

Jim Harris

Medic Regional Blood Center is holding two blood drives today (Friday, January 17th) in our area.

Medic will be at the Food City in Clinton from noon until 6 pm today and will also be set up at the LaFollette Food City this afternoon between noon and 6.

