MEDIC has ‘critical need’ for O+, O- blood donations

Jim Harris 3 mins ago

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it currently has a critical  need for O Negative and O Positive blood types. All eligible O Negative and O Positive donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. 

All donors receive a $10 e-gift card to use at over 100 organizations. The cards are sent via email within 48 hours of donating. Donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. 

MEDIC has seen fewer donors during the holiday season while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

You can visit any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens or Crossville, or you can stop in at one of the agency’s mobile blood drives, a complete listing of which can be found, along with the addresses and hours of the fixed donor centers, at MEDIC’s website at www.medicblood.org

