MEDIC donors will also help Summit Foundation in February

(MEDIC Regional Blood Center press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center is rallying blood donors to help The Pat Summitt Foundation in its funding of organizations engaged in patient care, caregiver support, and Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.

Not only was former Lady Vol Coach Pat Summitt a blood donor, she was an advocate for MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the community blood supply. On countless occasions she worked to promote MEDIC’s mission and motivated her fans to roll up their sleeves.

As a way to say thank you and to recognize Coach Summitt for her accomplishments, MEDIC is asking its blood donors to “Give for Pat”.

From Monday, February 3rd through Friday, February 7th, anyone who donates lifesaving blood at any MEDIC blood drive will be supporting Coach Summitt’s legacy. MEDIC will make a $10 donation The Pat Summitt Foundation for every donor who donates blood. MEDIC has set a goal of 1,500 donors.

Donors can give at any of the following locations (full list can also be found online at www.medicblood.org.

Each donor will receive a $10 e-card to Walmart, Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, Petro’s coupon and a special edition short-sleeved shirt.

MEDIC is asking the community to use the hashtags #GiveForPat and #MEDICBloodCenter on social media when posting pictures of their donation or encouraging others to give. For more information, visit www.medicblood.org. Donors can also make an appointment at one of the four donor centers by calling 865-521-2658.

About MEDIC Regional Blood Center:

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization and the sole provider of blood and blood products for 26 regional hospitals. MEDIC relies tremendously on blood drives set up at businesses, churches, schools and community events, which accounts for 85 percent of the blood collected. Established in 1958 by Dr. Carl Nelson under the sponsorship of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine, MEDIC is an accredited member of the American Association of Blood Banks and a member of America’s Blood Centers. For more information, go to www.medicblood.org.

About The Pat Summitt Foundation

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to award grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more please visit www.patsummitt.org, like the foundation on www.facebook.com/webackpat, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @webackpat.