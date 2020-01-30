Mayme Carmichael School Organization presenting ‘Soul Food Sunday’

The Mayme Carmichael School Organization has announced that it will hold its annual Soul Food Sunday event on Sunday, February 9th, at the Disabled American Veterans Building at 530 Kingston Avenue in Oliver Springs.

You can choose to dine-in or order your plate to go. Doors will open at noon and will close at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20/adult and $10 for children aged 4 through 11. Children 3 and under eat for free.

This event is sponsored by the Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO), which is a non-profit group, the mission of which to preserve the area’s African-American heritage, promote education, and support the development of the historical Black School’s location, which is now the Carmichael Park.

Funds from the dinner will go toward the Tri-County African American Museum, which will focus on Anderson, Morgan, and Roane County’s history and culture.

For additional information regarding Soul Food Sunday or MCSO, please feel free to contact Julia H. Daniel, president of MCSO at 865-789-0846 or juliadaniel@comcast.net