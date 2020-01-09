Home / Obituaries / Matthew Caine Foxx, age 24 of Clinton

Matthew Caine Foxx, age 24 of Clinton passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.  He was born April 9, 1995 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He leaves behind, mother, Jessica Foxx of Powell; grandmother, Peggy Dixon of Clinton; loving aunts, Shannon Thompson and Misty Boles; sisters,  Christin Milsap and Lexie Foxx.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

