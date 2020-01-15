Martha Marie Russell, age 69 of Rocky Top, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 13, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil M. Russell; daughter, Brenda Russell Smith; grandson, Matthew Smith; and sister, Sue Day.



She is survived by her sons, Dennie (Valerie) Russell and Eric Russell; grandson, Thomas Smith and a host of extended family members.



The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 am to 12 Noon at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. Family and friends will meet again on Saturday at 2 PM at Warren Memorial Garden in Elk Valley for a graveside service. www.holleygamble.com