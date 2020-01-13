Home / Obituaries / Marie C. Butler, age 91, of Rockwood

Marie C. Butler, age 91, of Rockwood

Marie CButler, age 91, of Rockwood passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Signature Health Care Center in Rockwood with her family by her side.  She was born November 5, 1928 in Morgan County and was a graduate of Rockwood High School. Marie retired from Rockwood Healthcare/The Bridge of Rockwood where she had worked as a housekeeper.   She was also a member of Rockwood Church of Christ.  Marie treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  She loved canning and also doing needlepoint.  Preceded in death by her husband, Herman Butler; parents, Henry & Carrie Smith Carter; brother, Charles Carter; sister, Ruth C. Powell. 

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law                    Ray & Sarah Butler of Rockwood

Grandson                                           Samuel Butler & wife, Summer of Midtown

Great-grandchildren                        Tristyn, Keegan & Sophia Butler

Nephew                                              C.J. Carter of Crossville

Great-nephew                                    Christopher Carter & wife, Theresa of Columbia, Maryland

Great-niece                                         Wendi Carter Lee of Crossville

Great-great-nieces & nephews         Timothy Lee, Victoria & Bradley Mathis

Several dear cousins and friends

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to special caregivers, Donna Meunier & Sandy Collett.

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rockwood Church of Christ. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Minister Todd Houston & Deacon Kendall Bear presiding.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

