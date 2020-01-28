Marcus Lynn Davidson, age 58, of Kingston

Marcus Lynn Davidson, age 58, of Kingston passed away suddenly Sunday, January 26, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born January 15, 1962 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. He was saved as a teenager at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Facility in Oak Ridge where he had worked as a Laborer. He was also a member of Laborers Local Union No. 818 in Knoxville. Marcus loved to hunt and fish and was known as a Jack of all Trades. He was the family man, always teasing and aggravating his grandchildren and there was no question in anyone’s mind how much he loved his family. He is preceded in death by his father, James Davidson, Jr.; and grandparents, Elsie & James Davidson, Sr.

SURVIVORS

Mother Elizabeth (Diane) Davidson of Kingston

Son Ricky Davidson & wife, Heather of Kingston

Daughter Amanda Coleman & husband, Ezra of Niota

Brother Bud Davidson & wife, Rhonda of Kingston

Sisters Teresa Bravelion of Kingston

Tina Ledbetter & husband, James of Kingston

Grandchildren James Edward Brayden, Alaina Belle Coleman, Emilyn Faith Coleman,

Korbin Lynn Davidson, Hadlee Marie Davidson

Mother of his children, Tammy of Madisonville

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members & special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 28, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ezra Coleman officiating. Interment will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday at Smalley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

