LWVOR holding workshop on parliamentary procedures

(LWVOR press release) The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will conduct a workshop on parliamentary procedures (Robert’s Rules of Order) on Tuesday, January 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The workshop is free and open to the public. It will be valuable to anyone who attends, chairs, or participates in meetings—government officials; board members of local civic, religious, and educational organizations; members of corporate boards; and members and officers of student organizations. Registration is not necessary.

For more information on the workshop contact Marti Salk, 945-3717 or salkgary@frontier.com