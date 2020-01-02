Longtime police officer with deep ties to Roane passes away

A longtime law enforcement officer who spent many years working with police departments in Roane County passed away while on duty on New Year’s Eve.

52-year-old Fairfield Glade police officer Jerry Singleton died of apparent natural causes while on duty in the Cumberland County town, according a release from the department. He had been with the Fairfield Glade PD since May of 2019 after having served as a police officer in Kingston and Rockwood as well as a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy during the course of his 30-plus-year career in law enforcement.

The department says that funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, and ask that everyone keep Jerry Singleton’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

(Fairfield Glade PD press release) It is with great sadness that the Fairfield Glade Police Department announces the death of Officer Jerry Singleton of the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Officer Singleton passed away during his shift on December 31, 2019 of apparent natural causes. He was a dedicated Law Enforcement Officer who served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He worked for the Harriman Police Department, Kingston Police Department, Rockwood Police Department, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office prior to working with the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Officer Singleton began working in Fairfield Glade Police Department in May of 2019.

Officer Singleton, age 52 served many decades as a public servant. This is an extremely tough day for our department. Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone. “Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do”. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later time. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.