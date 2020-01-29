Leona Mae Parker Shelton, age 65 of Clinton

Obituaries

Leona Mae Parker Shelton, age 65 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Monday, January 27, 2020. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren that she absolutely adored and was raising.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Dorothy Stansberry; brother, Michael Douglas Parker; sister, Carol Sue Grant.
She is survived by:
Her loving husband, Bobby Shelton; grandchildren, Derik Millis, Cameron Millis, & Emily Millis; brother, Raymond Parker; sister, Alyson Porter & Jim, Beverly Schafer & John, & Mildred Blackwell & husband Raymond; several loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10:00-12:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with her brother, Raymond Parker officiating.  Leona’s graveside will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN  37717.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

