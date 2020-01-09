Lena Saville Evans Robertson, age 91, passed away January 3, 2020, at Westminster Towers in Orlando, Florida, where she had been a resident for five years.

Lena was born November 8, 1928, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the only child of Benjamin Franklin Evans and Nannie Belle Saville Evans. She graduated from Powell High School in 1946. Lena graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics and a teaching certificate. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. The following two years, she was Home Demonstration Agent in Claiborne County, Tennessee and Home Economics teacher at Harriman High School in Harriman, Tennessee.

Lena married her childhood sweetheart, William Barry Robertson, on May 31, 1952, at Grace Baptist Church (Karns). They moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, and with the exception of Barry’s military duty, they were lifelong residents of Kingsport and lifelong members of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport. Together, they taught Sunday School and sang in the Church Choir. Lena also served as a Stephen Minister through the church.

Lena and Barry sang with the Kingsport Symphony Chorus, enjoyed ball room dancing, and travelled in Europe and the United States. Lena entertained family and friends with her beautiful piano playing.

Lena was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and a grandson, Coger Lewis Robertson. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Inez Robertson of Kingsport, Tennessee; son, William Barry Robertson Jr. and wife, Pam, of Knoxville, Tennessee; son, Joseph Owen Robertson and wife, Adele, of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Betty Robertson Riley; grandchildren, Shawn Thomas (Katy) Robertson, Eric Alan (Sarah) Robertson, Reuben Jay (Rachel) Robertson, Kevin Andrew Robertson, Erin Leigh Robertson (Eli) Zayas, Lisa Marie Robertson and five great grandchildren.

Thank you to special caregiver, Barbara Kelly, who cared for Lena many years in Kingsport, Tennessee. Thank you for the special care she received at Westminster Towers in Orlando, Florida.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Kingsport. www.holleygamble.com

