Latest bridge replacement update

The city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liasion Lynn Murphy this week provided an update on the ongoing project to replace the Lewallen Bridge spanning the Clinch River on Highway 25W.

According to Murphy’s update, available at the city’s website www.clintontn.net, at the site of the slide that occurred after torrential rains late last year near abutment # 1, three traffic lanes are now in use after crews stabilized the site. This was accomplished, according to Murphy, by horizontally drilling more than fifty soil anchors (each fifty feet long) through a steel retaining wall, which was then secured with a concrete grout.

The current traffic plan using one northbound lane and two southbound lanes should remain in place throughout the remainder of the project, according to the announcement.

Structures:

(Recall that eight bridge structures are being built, consisting of six piers and two abutments, numbered from north to south).

Abutment # 1 – Excavation is currently in progress. The installation of almost 200 steel beam pilings within the foundation will begin soon.

Pier # 1 – Cap to be poured this week (see photo)

Pier # 2 – Complete.

Pier # 3 – Complete.

Pier # 4 – Complete.

Pier # 5 – Complete.

Pier # 6 – Complete.

Abutment # 2 – Complete.

Nine girder beams will sit on top of the structures. The longest span (between piers 4 and 5, over the river channel) is approximately 190 feet long. The first shipment of girder beams will arrive within the next few weeks. The beams will be erected starting on the south end of the project.

The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began on Monday September 17, 2018 and is scheduled for completion on August 31, 2021