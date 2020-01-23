Home / Featured / Latest bridge replacement update

Latest bridge replacement update

Jim Harris 52 seconds ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liasion Lynn Murphy this week provided an update on the ongoing project to replace the Lewallen Bridge spanning the Clinch River on Highway 25W.

According to Murphy’s update, available at the city’s website www.clintontn.net, at the site of the slide that occurred after torrential rains late last year near abutment # 1, three traffic lanes are now in use after crews stabilized the site. This was accomplished, according to Murphy, by horizontally drilling more than fifty soil anchors (each fifty feet long) through a steel retaining wall, which was then secured with a concrete grout.
The current traffic plan using one northbound lane and two southbound lanes should remain in place throughout the remainder of the project, according to the announcement.
Structures:
(Recall that eight bridge structures are being built, consisting of six piers and two abutments, numbered from north to south).
Abutment # 1 – Excavation is currently in progress. The installation of almost 200 steel beam pilings within the foundation will begin soon.    
Pier # 1 – Cap to be poured this week (see photo)
Pier # 2 – Complete.
Pier # 3 – Complete.
Pier # 4 – Complete.
Pier # 5 – Complete.
Pier # 6 – Complete.
Abutment # 2 – Complete.
Nine girder beams will sit on top of the structures. The longest span (between piers 4 and 5, over the river channel) is approximately 190 feet long. The first shipment of girder beams will arrive within the next few weeks. The beams will be erected starting on the south end of the project.
The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began on Monday September 17, 2018 and is scheduled for completion on August 31, 2021

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell Deputy Mayor resigns

During Tuesday’s Campbell County Commission meeting, Deputy Mayor Andy Wallace resigned, reportedly to accept a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.