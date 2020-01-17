LaFollette PD arrests robbery suspect

LaFollette Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery less thatn 24 hours after it occurred.

Police were called to the Red Roof Market just after midnight, and when they arrived, reported finding glass outside the front door. A store employee told officers that they had just closed up for the night when the suspect smashed the glass front door, pulled a gun and demanded cash.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot behind the store.

In a press release, LaFollette Police say that Detective Sergeant Charles Duff and Captain Steve Wallen led the investigation into the robbery, and that by “aggressively following leads left by the suspect and help from store employees,” they were able to track Larry Dilbeck to his Indiana Avenue home. Police say that they located Dilbeck at his home on Thursday afternoon, along with what they described as “crucial evidence.” He was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured in the incident.