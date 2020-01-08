Lady Dragons top Halls; Dragons outlast Red Devils

It was a very busy Tuesday night of high school basketball across East Tennessee.

The Clinton Lady Dragons traveled to Halls and dispatched the Lady Red Devils, 90-70, behind 33 points from Sarah Burton and 32 points from Naiyah Sanders. That duo was able to power the Lady Dragons past Halls, which got 38 points from Macy Kirby. Clinton improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in District 3AAA. Jazzmine Moore added 10 for the Orange & Black.

In the nightcap at Halls, the Red Devils forced overtime by rallying from six points down with under two minutes to play, but the extra session was all Clinton, as the Dragons outscored Halls 10-0 to claim a 66-56 road win. Jackson Garner led CHS (5-8, 3-2) with 19 points, while Evan Winchester added 17 and Chase Lockard scored 11, including several key free throws down the stretch.

Elsewhere in District 3AAA, the Powell girls overpowered Anderson County, 80-17, while the Panther boys won at AC, 70-49. The Campbell County Lady Cougars, playing at home, routed Karns, 61-34, but the Beaver boys took down the Cougars, 67-60. In Oak Ridge, the Lady Wildcats dismantled Central, 70-33, and the boys beat Central by a final of 68-56.

ELSEWHERE

Oliver Springs girls 47 Harriman 39…Harriman boys 77 Oliver Springs 47/

Sunbright girls 57 Coalfield 53…Sunbright boys 69 Coalfield 47/

Northview Academy girls 66 Union County 43…Union County boys 64 Northview Academy 48/

Kingston girls 62 Loudon 26…Kingston boys 67 Loudon 55/

Midway girls 50 Greenback 43…Midway boys 62 Greenback 49/