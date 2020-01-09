Knoxville man arrested in connection to shooting in Andersonville

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that a Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in November at a home in Andersonville.

26-year-old Derrick Hayes of Knoxville was arrested by agents with the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, working alongside Knoxville police officers and detectives from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, at an apartment compex in Knoxville on Wednesday afternoon. He is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property in connection to the November 26th shooting inside a home on Defoe Road.

As we reported at the time, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of a shooting and when they arrived, encountered 24-year-old Christian Dakota Bunch bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his left thigh. Deputy Corporal Jonathan Acker applied a tourniquet to the wound and Bunch was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Before being taken to the hospital, Bunch was reportedly able to identify the alleged shooter by name, and since that time, the case has been investigated by the ACSD with a particular focus on locating and apprehending Hayes. The theft charge was filed after Bunch told investigators that Hayes had stolen his gun after the incident.

As of this morning (Thursday, January 9th), Hayes remained in custody on bonds totaling $130,000.