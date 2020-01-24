Johnny Robert Sharp, 71, of Rocky Top, TN went home to be with the Lord after a battle with Parkinson’s on January 22, 2020. He was a Vietnam War Veteran stationed in Korea in the Army Security Agency. He retired after 36 years from Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN as an Electrician. He was a member of both Longfield Baptist and Grace Connection Fellowship. You could always find him on his front porch ready with stories and jokes.

Johnny was born April 30, 1948 in LaFollette, TN. He was preceded in death by his father R.H. Sharp, first cousin Larry Chambers, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Dowlen.

He is survived by wife Tammy Maupin Sharp, son Justin and wife Stacey Sharp, mother Pauline Dowlen Sharp, sister Kathy Dowlen Baird all of Rocky Top, brothers and sisters: Bobby and Judy Sharp, Michelle Sharp and husband Keith Kinaschuk, Sandy Sharp all of Michigan. Step-daughter Amy Wilson, step-granddaughters Ally Pyles and fiancé Zach Hibben, and Lexi Snyder. Brothers-in-law John Maupin and Tommy Maupin, and sister-in-law Kim Glandon. Nephews Brandon and Stephanie Baird, and Chris Baird, Sean Kinaschuk, great nieces Hannah Baird and Elizabeth Ritchie, and great nephew Connor Baird. Also, a host of special friends of the family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4-6pm with funeral service to follow officiated by Pastor Justin Phillips at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. Internment service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN at noon with military honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

