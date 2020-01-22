Home / Obituaries / John Matthew (Matt) Scudder age 54, of Andersonville

John Matthew (Matt) Scudder age 54, of Andersonville

John Matthew (Matt) Scudder age 54, of Andersonville, TN. Matt lost his battle with AML Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Monday January 20, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Matt was born April 26, 1965 to the late Vera Jo Scudder and John A. Scudder. Matt enjoyed watching Nascar and Football. He loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, Matt is preceded in death by his son, Logan Scudder. Matt is survived by his wife of 23 years, Valerie Daugherty Scudder; son, Matthew Justin Scudder; brother, Gary Scudder; and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be no services held per Matt’s request.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Matt Scudder. Condolences may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

