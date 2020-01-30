Jellico Rescue Squad captain killed in accident

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Jellico Rescue Squad Captain John Bowlin was killed in an accident on his property Tuesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old had been working around a boom truck on his property when the truck suddenly tipped over and landed on him, pinning him to the ground. Bowlin was able to call 911 on his cell phone, and emergency responders—including members of the Rescue Squad—were on the scene within minutes.

Bowlin was freed from underneath the truck and flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR, where he died from his injuries.

His family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 9 pm at the Jellico Rescue Squad building, and his funeral service will be held at the same location Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. He will be laid to rest following the service at the Bowlin Family Cemetery in the Black Oak community.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Follow-up: Harriman drug raid

Following up on a story we brought you earlier this week, Harriman Police have identified …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.