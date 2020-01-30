Jellico Rescue Squad captain killed in accident

Jellico Rescue Squad Captain John Bowlin was killed in an accident on his property Tuesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old had been working around a boom truck on his property when the truck suddenly tipped over and landed on him, pinning him to the ground. Bowlin was able to call 911 on his cell phone, and emergency responders—including members of the Rescue Squad—were on the scene within minutes.

Bowlin was freed from underneath the truck and flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR, where he died from his injuries.

His family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 9 pm at the Jellico Rescue Squad building, and his funeral service will be held at the same location Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. He will be laid to rest following the service at the Bowlin Family Cemetery in the Black Oak community.