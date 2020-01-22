Home / Obituaries / Infant Haley Jeanette Humphrey of Heiskell

Infant Haley Jeanette Humphrey of Heiskell

Infant Haley Jeanette Humphrey of Heiskell gained her angel wings on Monday, January 20, 2020.  She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Jeanette Harp, Frank Manning, Henry Dennis, and Jesse & Helen Humphrey.
She is survived by:
Parents, Matthew and Linda Humphrey of Heiskell; grandparents, David L. & Donna Humphrey of Heiskell, Jeff and Rebecca Manning of Powell; great grandparents, Harlan Harp of AL, Betty Manning of Clinton, and Martha Dennis of Morristown.
The family will have a private graveside service at Humphrey Family Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

