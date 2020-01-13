High school hoops round-up

The high school basketball season continued in full swing over the weekend.

Friday, the Campbell County Lady Cougars won at Clinton, 77-61, as Emily Ellison (28 points) and Madison Brady (24) combined for 52 points. Sarah Burton led Clinton with 22 points, while Naiyah Sanders scored 19.

In the nightcap, the Dragons knocked off the Cougars, 62-44, as Jackson garner and Demarcus McKamey each scored 14 points.

Saturday, Clinton traveled to Morristown to face the Morristown West Trojans, and the girls were beaten 72-45, while the Dragons saw a halftime lead disappear and they fell, 57-44.

Friday night, Oak Ridge’s girls hammered Anderson County, 77-20, while the Wildcat boys throttled the Mavericks, 81-36. In other District 3AAA action, the Halls girls held off Karns, 63-55, while the Beaver boys knocked off the Red Devils, 71-55; and Powell’s girls routed Central, 61-19, while the Bobcat boys earned a split with a 62-57 win over the Panthers.

The Oliver Springs girls got by Midway, 38-35, but the Green Wave washed over the Bobcats in game two by a score of 66-43.

ELSEWHERE

Oneida girls 72 Oakdale 40…Oneida boys 72 Oakdale 47/

Wartburg girls 60 Rockwood 21…Rockwood boys 59 Wartburg 49/

Sunbright girls 32 Harriman 22…Harriman boys 58 Sunbright 47/

Union County girls 68 Gibbs 7…Union County boys 75 Gibbs 56/

Kingston girls 39 Sweetwater 28…Sweetwater boys 61 Kingston 55/

Scott girls 58 Coalfield 56…Scott boys 76 Coalfield 35/

Greenback girls 60 Jellico 30…Jellico boys 76 Greenback 57.

SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY

Union County at Grainger…Coalfield at Northview Academy…Tellico Plains at Wartburg.

SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY

Central at Clinton (WYSH & WQLA)…Anderson County at Karns…Campbell County at Halls…Oakdale at Wartburg…Oliver Springs at Coalfield…Oneida at Harriman…Midway at Rockwood…KCS at Union County…Meigs County at Kingston.