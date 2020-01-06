High school hoops returns to WYSH Tuesday

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Clinton at Halls (WYSH)…Karns at Campbell County…Central at Oak Ridge…Oliver Springs at Harriman…Sunbright at Coalfield…Rockwood at oakdale…Northview Academy at Union County…Kingston at Loudon…Jellico at Washburn…Midway at Greenback.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons return to your radio on Tuesday when the Fox & Farley Full Court Press brings you all the action from a District 3AAA doubleheader with the Halls Red Devils.

The Lady Dragons head into their game with Halls off a holiday break that saw them go 4-2, winning all three of their games at the Anderson County Christmas Classic, but dropping two of three games in Oneida. Clinton is 9-6 on the season and heads back into District play with a conference mark of 2-2. Halls enters tomorrow night’s game with a record 4-6, 0-3 in D3AAA.

The Dragon boys lost both games at a tournament in Maryland as they faced some top-notch competition from the Washington DC area and are 4-8, 2-2 in D3AAA heading into Tuesday’s game with Halls. The Red Devils are 3-7 on the season and 0-3 in District play.

Our coverage will begin with live updates during Trading Time Primetime on Tuesday night, with full play-by-play following the conclusion of the program, on WYSH (AM 1380, FM 101.1 & FM 99.5) and WQLA (AM 960 & FM 95.9).