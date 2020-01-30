High school hoop schedule shuffle: Campbell Co @ AC tonight; Clinton at Oak Ridge still on for Friday

With several area school systems closed the rest of this week due to illness, high school basketball schedules are being affected.

The District 3AAA doubleheader between Campbell County and Anderson County that had been on the schedule for Friday night, will instead be played tonight at Anderson County High School. The schedule remains the same, with the junior varsity game at 4:30, followed around 6 pm by the girls’ varsity game and the boys’ varsity wrapping things up around 7:30.

The Coalfield at Oakdale basketball games will be played as scheduled on Thursday night as well.

While there had been some rumblings that Friday’s Clinton/Oak Ridge basketball games might be rescheduled, but the Dragons and Wildcats will square off at Oak Ridge as scheduled Friday night. We will start our coverage with updates from Oak Ridge during Trading Time Primetime, and then bring you all the action following the show on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press right here on WYSH and WQLA. Friday’s broadcast will mark the return to the airwaves for John “Sleepy” Williams, who was Jim Harris’s broadcast partner for 13 years before retiring to be the public address announcer at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

Be sure to join us Friday for all the action as Clinton and Oak Ridge renew their longtime rivalry.