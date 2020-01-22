High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 21st

Here is a look at Tuesday night’s high school basketball action.

In Clinton, the Lady Dragons built a 24-point halftime lead, then blew that large lead even more wide open in the third quarter, as they cruised to a 73-33 District win. The Lady Dragons (13-8, 6-3 D3AAA) led 41-17 at halftime, then Sarah Burton scored 18 of her game-high 33 points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 40 at 65-25. Naiyah Sanders notched 20 points and Jasmine Moore was hard to handle inside, as she put up 11 points in the win.

The Dragon boys got off to a hot shooting start, nailing seven three-pointers in the first quarter, built a comfortable lead, and held on to it as they beat Karns, 69-41. Jackson Garner’s game-high 18 included 14 in the first quarter, fueled by four three-point jumpers. Trace Wandell was outstanding on both ends of the floor, adding 16 points for CHS (9-10, 7-2), and both Evan Winchester and Lane Harrison scored 12 for Clinton.

In other District 3AAA action, Central’s girls poured it on Anderson County, trouncing the Lady Mavs, 61-17, and the Bobcat boys pulled off the sweep by beating Anderson County, 58-42. Oak Ridge took two at Halls, with the girls winning 72-38 and the boys taking a 75-50 decision. Powell’s girls edged Campbell County, 47-43, and the Panther boys eked one out over the Cougars, 66-63.

The Oliver Springs girls nipped Sunbright, 42-41, but the Bobcat boys were mauled by the Tigers, 62-45. The Jellico boys lost at Williamsburg (Ky.), 93-78.

ELSEWHERE

Scott girls 67 Oakdale 59…Scott boys 75 Oakdale 33/

Oneida girls 70 Coalfield 35…Oneida boys 76 Coalfield 34/

Harriman girls 46 Rockwood 12…Harriman boys 62 Rockwood 38/

Wartburg girls 44 Midway 23…Wartburg boys 72 Midway 61/

Pigeon Forge girls 57 Union County 50…Union County boys 79 Pigeon Forge 73/

Kingston girls 59 Fulton 56…Fulton boys 67 Kingston 43.