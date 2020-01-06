Home / Local Sports / High school basketball scores Friday 1/3

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

High school basketball season is ramping back up after holiday tournaments, and Friday saw a lot of action around East Tennessee.

Bearden’s girls toppled Campbell County, 60-31, and the Bulldog boys completed the sweep with a 78-37 win over the Cougars.

Wartburg’s girls beat Oliver Springs, 43-36, and the Bulldog boys thrashed the Bobcats, 82-50.

OTHER SCORES

Carter girls 64 Karns 25…Carter boys 75 Karns 68/

Coalfield girls 58 Midway 45…Midway boys 74 Coalfield 62/

Lenoir City girls 45 Halls 34…Halls boys 70 Lenoir City 49/

Sunbright girls 65 Oakdale 31…Oakdale boys 46 Sunbright 44/

Oneida girls 72 Rockwood 11…Oneida boys 60 Rockwood 24/

Union County girls 64 Scott 43…Scott boys 68 Union County 50/

Powell girls 55 Alcoa 52…Alcoa boys 75 Powell 37/

