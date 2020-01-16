Higgins declares for NFL Draft

Former Oak Ridge two-sport staandout and Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will forego his senior season at Clemson and enter this spring’s NFL Draft.

The 6-4, 215-pound Higgins was part of three straight ACC championship football teams at Clemson and won a national title following the 2018 season. During his three-year career at Clemson, Higgins had 135 receptions for 2448 yards (an average of 18.1 yards per catch) and scored 27 receiving touchdowns. This past season, he caught 59 balls for 1167 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding his first career rushing touchdown during Monday night’s National Championship game on his first career carry.

On Twitter, Higgins wrote: “It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family. Because of Clemson, I now have the opportunity to do that.”

Currently, Higgins is considered to be a mid- to late-first round draft pick and is among the top five prospects at his position.

Congratulations to Tee Higgins on a tremendous collegiate career and good luck as he takes next step in his football journey.