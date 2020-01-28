Harriman drug raid nets arrests, seizures

Early Monday morning, officers with the Harriman Police Department, along with Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the TBI and ATF, conducted simultaneous raids on two homes in the 700 block of Clifty Street.

Investigators served the residential search warrants following what they called in a press release a months-long joint drug investigation led by the HPD and the RCSO. The release states that the raids resulted in multiple arrests as well as the seizure of drugs,drug paraphernalia and cash. The names of the arrestees were not immediately released, but we will pass that information along to you when it becomes available.

In its press release, the Harriman PD thanked the Sheriff’s Office, the TBI and the ATF for their assistance in the investigation and in Monday’s raids.