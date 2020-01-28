Harriman drug raid nets arrests, seizures

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Early Monday morning, officers with the Harriman Police Department, along with Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the TBI and ATF, conducted simultaneous raids on two homes in the 700 block of Clifty Street.

Investigators served the residential search warrants following what they called in a press release a months-long joint drug investigation led by the HPD and the RCSO. The release states that the raids resulted in multiple arrests as well as the seizure of drugs,drug paraphernalia and cash. The names of the arrestees were not immediately released, but we will pass that information along to you when it becomes available.

In its press release, the Harriman PD thanked the Sheriff’s Office, the TBI and the ATF for their assistance in the investigation and in Monday’s raids.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UCSO: Two arrested in Sunday incident

Following up on a story we brought you on Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.