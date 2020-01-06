Harold Thomas Wade, age 92, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Harold was born and raised on his family’s farm in Summer Shade, Kentucky by his parents, Gilliam P. and Pauline Atkinson Wade. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and served during World War II. Upon his marriage to Mildred Norris, they moved to Tennessee where he became an electrician. Harold was a Charter member of the IBEW Local Union No. 270 in Oak Ridge. He worked on many buildings and construction projects in the Oak Ridge area. Harold was a longtime member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church. Like his parents before him, he was known for his integrity and trying to help others. Harold was also known for his abilities and skills in many areas. He is preceded in death by his parents and Mildred, his wife of 63 years, as well as his brother, James and sister, Dorothy. Left to mourn his passing are daughters, Linda Powell (Gary) of Oakdale and Carol Peterson of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Alyce Hunt, Randi Peterson and Cheyne Peterson (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Sara & Erin Bond, Kyran Hirsch and Karli Melton.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 242 Woods Chapel Road, Harriman, TN., 37748. Memorial donations can also be made to the church in Harold Wade’s name. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.