Jackson Garner lets fly one of his school single-game record 10 three-pointers on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Campbell County. (Photo by Shari Bryant)

Garner breaks CHS single-game record for treys

Jim Harris

Friday night was another busy night of high school basketball in East Tennessee.

At Campbell County, it was a record-setting night for one Clinton Dragon as sophomore Jackson Garner drilled a single-game school record 10 three-pointers on his way to 37 points, and his Dragons cruised to the 75-35 win over Campbell County. Garner outscored the entire Campbell County team on the night as his teammates recognized his hot hand and kept feeding him the ball. At one point in the second quarter, Garner hit six straight from beyond the arc, as Clinton steadily pulled away.

Chase Lockard hit another five triples for Clinton, and the legend of Trace Wandell and his Headband continued to grow as the guy his teammates call “Doug” scored 15 points of his own and locked down Campbell County’s leading scorer defensively. Evan Winchester added 13 assists. and Clinton is now 10-10, overall and 8-2 in D3AAA.

The Lady Dragons came out flat in the opener and fell to Campbell County by the score of 81-47. Emily Ellison led CCHS with 25 points, while Clinton got 22 points from Sarah Burton. Clinton fell to 13-9, 6-4.

In other D3AAA action, the Oak Ridge girls throttled Anderson County, 57-6, and the Wildcat boys took down the Mavericks, 65-38. Powell and Central split a pair, with the Lady Panthers routing Central, 76-45, and the Bobcats edging Powell, 56-54. Halls and Karns also split their doubleheader, with the Halls girls taking care of Karns, 75-49, and the Beavers blowing out the Red Devils, 59-35.

Elsewhere around the area, the Oliver Springs girls blitzed Rockwood, 52-15, while the Rockwood boys took care of the Bobcats, 46-40.

Wartburg’s girls took down Sunbright, 62-47, but the Sunbright boys took game two, 84-74. Kingston’s girls handled Scott, 71-61, while the Scott boys took the sting out of the Yellow Jackets, 62-57. It was Midway’s girls taking game one, 48-28, over Harriman, and the Blue Devil boys returned the favor, 87-60, in the nightcap. Union County’s girls beat Carter, 73-63, while the Hornet boys knocked off the Patriots, 60-48.

MONDAY SCHEDULE: McCreary County (KY) at Jellico…Sweetwater at Midway/

TUESDAY SCHEDULE: (WYSH & WQLA) Central at Clinton…Karns at Anderson County…Halls at Campbell County…Powell at Oak Ridge…Oliver Springs at Oneida…Wartburg at Coalfield…Harriman at Oakdale…Rockwood at Sunbright…Austin-East at Kingston.

