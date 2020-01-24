Full slate of high school hoops Friday

The high school basketball season continues tonight with games all across the area.

Thursday, there was one doubleheader of local significance, as Oak Ridge traveled to Karns and swept two games from the Beavers, with the Lady Wildcats routing Karns, 72-10, and the boys whipping the Beavers in game two, 83-52.

Tonight features a full slate of action, including right here on WYSH & WQLA, where we will begin with live updates during Trading Time Primetime and then take you to Campbell County High School for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of the Dragons and Lady Dragons at the Cougars.

Clinton’s girls come in to the game with an overall record of 13-8, 6-3 in District 3AAA while the Lady Cougars boast a 12-8, 5-2 mark that includes a 77-61 at Clinton a couple of weeks ago.

DISTRICT STANDINGS—GIRLS

Oak Ridge 9-0 20-3 Powell 6-1 14-2 Clinton 6-3 13-8 Campbell County 5-2 12-8 Knox Central 4-4 9-11 Knoxville Halls 1-6 6-10 Karns 1-8 2-18 Anderson County 0-8 1-18

The boys’ game sees the Dragons come in with a record of 9-10, but more importantly, a 7-2 District mark, that has them currently in second place behind Oak Ridge. Clinton beat Campbell County, 62-44, earlier in the season and the Cougars are currently 8-15, 1-7 in D3AAA.

DISTRICT STANDINGS—BOYS

Oak Ridge 9-0 15-3 Clinton 7-2 9-10 Knox Central 5-3 11-10 Karns 5-4 8-12 Powell 5-4 9-12 Anderson County 2-6 11-10 Campbell County 1-7 8-15 Knoxville Halls 0-8 3-12

In other District 3AAA action, Oak Ridge travels to Anderson County, Powell plays at Central and Halls is home for Karns.

Around the area, Oliver Springs visits Rockwood tonight, while Wartburg is at Sunbright, Harriman plays host to Midway, Coalfield hits the road for Oakdale, Union County heads to Carter and Kingston ventures into Scott.