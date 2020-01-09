Former Norris Police Chief indicted on forgery, perjury charges

The former Chief of Police in Norris was indicted this week on charges of forgery and perjury following a TBI investigation.

District Attorney General Dave Clark says that he was notified of a potential criminal offense on the part of former Norris Police Chief Samuel Ogburn in September of 2019 by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training—or POST—Commission. That agency certifies police officer training and monitors all police officer training records in the state. Clark says that POST officials were “concerned about the accuracy or authenticity of records allegedly submitted by Chief Ogburn on the behalf of the Norris Police Department regarding its officers’ training for 2018.”

After the DAs office looked into it, Clark requested the TBI come in to investigate the allegations. The TBI said in its own press release that their investigation determined that in May of last year, Ogburn allegedly created and falsified a firearms training document and submitted it to the state.

Ogburn resigned as Police Chief when the allegations surfaced, and on Tuesday, the Anderson County Grand Jury indicted the 42-year-old Ogburn on one count each of forgery and aggravated perjury. He turned himself in at the Anderson County on Wednesday, and was booked on a $25,000 bond. Jail records indicate he was released after posting bond and that he will appear in court for his arraignment on January 31st.

In his press release, Clark says that the Norris Police Department, now under the direction of Mike Poole, and its officers are in compliance with all POST training and training record compliance.

