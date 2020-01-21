Home / Featured / Formal notice of public hearing on TVA landfill permit proposal

Formal notice of public hearing on TVA landfill permit proposal

Notice of Public Hearing

SUBJECT: Tennessee valley Authority (TVA) – New Landfill application permit IDL # 01-220-Bull Run Fossil Fuel Plant.

WHEN: February 18th, 2020 (Tuesday) at 4:00 PM.

WHERE: Room 312 of the Anderson Counrthouse located at 100 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716

WHY: The Anderson County Board of Commissioners will convene a public hearing regarding a request by TVA to construct a new sixty (60) acre landfill on the TVA owned Bull Run Fossil Fuel Plant site located at 1265 Edgemoor Road, Clinton, TN 37716. The proposed new landfill is known as “SITE J” and has been characterized as a three (3) cell unit capable of holding eight (8) to nine (9) million cubic yards of coal combustion residuals (CCR).

Additional information: Can be obtained by calling (865)457-6290 or email at TVAPERMIT@aclawdirector.com or by writing to TVA Permit Information, 101 S. Main Street, Suite 310, Clinton, TN 37716. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation can be contacted for additional information on this application at 761 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or by calling 865-481-0995.

Citizen Input Requested: Citizens are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions or provide written comments mailed to: TVA Permit, 101 S. Main Street, Suite 310, Clinton, TN 37716.

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to defer final decision on the approval or disapproval of the proposed landfill until April 1, 2020. This notice is issued pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. 68-211-703.

