Follow-up: Harriman drug raid

Following up on a story we brought you earlier this week, Harriman Police have identified the four people arrested during the execution of search warrants at two homes on Clifty Street.

Early Monday morning, officers with the Harriman PD, along with Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the TBI and ATF, conducted simultaneous raids on two homes in the 700 block of Clifty Street.

Investigators served the residential search warrants following what they called in a press release a months-long joint drug investigation led by the HPD and the RCSO. The release states that the raids resulted in multiple arrests as well as the seizure of drugs,drug paraphernalia and cash.

Wednesday, Harriman Police identified the four individuals arrested during the operation. They are:

Kathy Denton, charged with the Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Methamphetamine, and Simple Possession Schedule V.

Lauren Walden, charged with Criminal Trespass, Bradley County TN Warrant

Joseph Bratcher is facing charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Brenda Gwynn is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In its press release, the Harriman PD thanked the Sheriff’s Office, the TBI and the ATF for their assistance in the investigation and in Monday’s raids.