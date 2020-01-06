Home / Obituaries / Eugene “Bud” Isbell, age 78, of Norris

Eugene “Bud” Isbell, age 78, of Norris

Jim Harris 59 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Eugene “Bud” Isbell, age 78, of Norris, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, on Friday January 3, 2020 at the Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born on March 4, 1941 to the late Link and Frankie Isbell. He was a member of Norris First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, handy man and problem solver. Bud retired from TVA Norris Engineering Lab after 30 plus years for service and was a volunteer Firefighter for City of Norris. He was an avid fisherman, loyal ford customer, and the John Wayne of home repairs. He also enjoyed vintage cars, trucks and toys. Faithful servant of God, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a loyal friend. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by, beloved wives, Bennie Lou Stevens Isbell and Vonda “Bonnie” Parker Isbell.
 He is survived by his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Anne Castleman and Marye Lou Hill and their families along with a host of wonderful friends and church family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9-11 am at the Norris First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00am with the Pastor David Seiber officiating. Family and friends will go in funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for Bud’s graveside service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harold Thomas Wade, age 92, of Harriman

Harold Thomas Wade, age 92, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Harold was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.