Ernest Lee “Buck” Wills, age 90, of Lake City

Ernest Lee “Buck” Wills, age 90, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at his residence.  He was born June 23, 1929 in Harlan County, KY to the late Albert and Minnie Dabney. Buck was member of the Main Street Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ruth Wills, sisters, Mary Lou Austin and Billie Moore, brothers, David, Bobby, Jack, Tommy and Roy Wills.  

Survivors: 

Children                      Debbie Shelburne & Roy                               Jonesville, VA

                                    Mark Wills & Beth                                         Alexandria, TN

                                    Connie James                                                  Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren             Scott James & April                                        Andersonville, TN

                                    Christi Banks & Scotty                                   Maryville, TN

                                    Ross Shelburne & Shanley                             Pennington Gap, VA

                                    Erika Shelburne Garst & Daniel                     Harrisonburg, VA

                                    Emily Shelburne Seals & Noel                       Ashville, NC

                                    Andrew Wills                                                  Lebanon, TN

                                    Jason Wills                                                      Cookville, TN

Great Grandchildren   Eric James                                                       Clinton, TN

                                    Logan Wills                                                     Lebanon, TN

Kaley Banks                                                    Maryville, TN

                                    Adam Banks                                                   Maryville, TN

                                    Lydia Meldrum                                               Andersonville, TN

                                    Parker Meldrum                                              Andersonville, TN

Sisters                          Betty Brown                                                   Lake City, TN

                                    Judy Lively                                                     Hillard, OH

Brother                        James Wills                                                     Lake City, TN

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his church family at Main Street Baptist Church, his Private Duty Care Home Health and Amedysis Hospice.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips Officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

