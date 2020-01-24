Ernest Lee “Buck” Wills, age 90, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 23, 1929 in Harlan County, KY to the late Albert and Minnie Dabney. Buck was member of the Main Street Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ruth Wills, sisters, Mary Lou Austin and Billie Moore, brothers, David, Bobby, Jack, Tommy and Roy Wills.

Survivors:

Children Debbie Shelburne & Roy Jonesville, VA

Mark Wills & Beth Alexandria, TN

Connie James Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren Scott James & April Andersonville, TN

Christi Banks & Scotty Maryville, TN

Ross Shelburne & Shanley Pennington Gap, VA

Erika Shelburne Garst & Daniel Harrisonburg, VA

Emily Shelburne Seals & Noel Ashville, NC

Andrew Wills Lebanon, TN

Jason Wills Cookville, TN

Great Grandchildren Eric James Clinton, TN

Logan Wills Lebanon, TN

Kaley Banks Maryville, TN

Adam Banks Maryville, TN

Lydia Meldrum Andersonville, TN

Parker Meldrum Andersonville, TN

Sisters Betty Brown Lake City, TN

Judy Lively Hillard, OH

Brother James Wills Lake City, TN

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his church family at Main Street Baptist Church, his Private Duty Care Home Health and Amedysis Hospice.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips Officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.