Emily Jane Lane, 72, of Clinton

Lane, Jane – age 72 departed this life, peacefully at her home in Clinton, TN surrounded by her loved ones on January 9th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Furden Andrew Davis and Rachel (Byrge) Davis. Brothers AY Davis & Thomas Louis Davis. Grandparents Calloway & Emily (Arthur) Byrge and Reany Davis. Father & mother-in-law Elmer Chester & Margaret ‘Peggy’ (Owens) Lane and sister-in-laws Lorna Lane Oether, Sandra Lane Willoughby. Brothers-in-law Charlie (Chalk) Jones, Duane York, Joe Oether, Ernest Willoughby, Phillip Littlejohn, Staley Lovell, Toddy Lane & Derek Lane. Jane was a country music singer / songwriter. She performed all over East Tennessee & had become a recording artist in 1980. She was united in holy matrimony to John Victor Lane on April 20, 1974. Jane, her husband John & son Johnny operated the Big Valley Barn in 2007. She always enjoyed helping others in need. She was a Moose Lodge member. She has left behind her two beautiful sons, John Jr. Lane and Jason V. Lane along with her daughter-in-law, Johnny’s wife: Melinda Bell Lane… her pride & joy, her 3 beautiful grand daughters, Makayla Jayne Lane, Ashley Christina Lane & Hannah Renee Lane of Clinton, TN, whom she adored. Sister Alice Davis Jones. Sister-in-laws Faye (Brown) Davis, Ruth Lane Listtlejohn & Nona Lane Lovell, along with a host of too many nieces, nephews, friends & family members for space to allow. Family and friends: Jones Mortuary 01/13/2020 6pm – 8pm, her funeral service is to follow at 8:00pm Internment: Woodhaven Memorial Gardens – Claxton, TN. 01/14/2020 11am

Jones Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

