Earthquake in Campbell felt across the region

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook a large swath of East Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

The US Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 2:12 pm and was centered a little over half a mile from Fincastle in Campbell County at a depth of almost 22 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

While there were numerous reports of shaking homes and businesses as well as things being knocked off of shelves, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. The USGS website, www.earthquake.usgs.gov, had received over 10,300 reports from people across the region who said they felt the quake as of the time this report was filed.

Monday’s was actually the third small earthquake to rattle the area, as two smaller ones—one a 2.0, and the other a 2.8—occurred early Sunday morning in the same area of Campbell County, northeast of LaFollette.

Small earthquakes are relatively common in this region, which is located in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone, recognized by geologists as one of the most active quake zones in the United States. Monday’s magnitude 3.8 quake was originally reported as a 3.6, but was upgraded to 3.8 later in the day by the USGS. It is tied for the seventh-largest earthquake in Tennessee to be recorded in the past century in East Tennessee, and was the largest to be felt here since a magnitude 4.4 tremblor that occurred near Decatur in 2018.