CRCS students publish book of short stories

According to the Anderson County School system, students in Mr. Cochran and Mr. Walker’s creative writing class at the Clinch River Community School are now published authors.

In an announcement on its social media pages, ACS says that this semester students have been writing exceptional short stories and their teachers took notice.

The students themselves then came up with an idea to give back to their fellow students by collecting the stories in to a bound book and selling them to raise money to purchase Christmas presents for children in the county’s elementary schools.

The book, entitled “River of Creativity,” is 52 pages of entirely student-written short stories, topics of which range from a story about a magical dream catcher to a post-apocalyptic tale. 

The book costs $10, and if you are interested in purchasing a copy, stop by the office at the Clinch River Community School—located behind Anderson County High School–or email jcochran@acs.ac.

