CPD vs. CFD basketball game to benefit Blaze

The 3rd annual basketball game matching up members of the Clinton Police and Fire Departments will be played on Saturday, February 15th at 7 pm at the Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School.

Last year, the Clinton PD won the event, 56-45, so you can bet the CFD has their eyes set on payback.

Last year’s game benefited the Law Enforcement Against Drugs—or LEAD—Summer Camp, and raised $1500. This year’s game will support the Clinton City Schools’ Blaze Athletic Program, and admission will be $5 per person.