CPD vs. CFD basketball game to benefit Blaze

Jim Harris 15 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

The 3rd annual basketball game matching up members of the Clinton Police and Fire Departments will be played on Saturday, February 15th at 7 pm at the Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School.

Last year, the Clinton PD won the event, 56-45, so you can bet the CFD has their eyes set on payback.

Last year’s game benefited the Law Enforcement Against Drugs—or LEAD—Summer Camp, and raised $1500. This year’s game will support the Clinton City Schools’ Blaze Athletic Program, and admission will be $5 per person.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Public Library back open, but programs canceled for this week

The Clinton Public Library is open again this week, and most normal library services are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.