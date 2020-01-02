CPD Chief recognized for support of Guard members

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker was recently presented with the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve Program.

Patriot Awards are given to individual supervisors in recognition of their efforts to support citizen soldiers through a wide range of measures including “flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed,” according to a press release from the CPD announcing the honor.

Officer Dustin Campbell also serves as a member of the 230th Sustainment Brigade based in Chattanooga, and nominated Chief Becker for the award.

Photo courtesy CPD Facebook page

In the release, Chief Becker stated, “Our department will soon be signing up to participate in the guard’s Statement of Support Program,” adding that the CPD is “always willing to support any employee’s participation in the Guard and Reserve.”

Through the Statement of Support Program the chief referenced, employers sign a statement of support pledging that:

“We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.

We will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.”