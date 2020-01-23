Commodity card sign-ups resume January 27th

The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that sign-ups for the orange commodity cards will be held from Monday, January 27th through Friday, February 7th.

If you already have the orange commodity card, you do not need to sign up this time around.

If you do need to sign up, you can stop by Community Action’s office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon. When you come in to sign up, you will need to bring proof of income (excluding a bank statement) and proof of residence.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, February 13th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Participants will need to bring six (6) brown paper bags.

For more information, call Community Action at 865-457-5500. The deadline to sign up is noon on Friday, February 7th.