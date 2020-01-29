Clinton Public Library back open, but programs canceled for this week

The Clinton Public Library is open again this week, and most normal library services are available, but all of the scheduled programs at the library have been canceled for this week.

The Library has closed three times since November—for one week each month—for renovations, including new flooring, new furniture and other upgrades. It reopened on Monday, but because some of the renovation work is taking longer than expected, there is little space for programs like “Teen Craft,” “the LEGO Club,” and others. This includes Fandom Friday, which was supposed to be held this Friday and focus on anime.

Library Director Meg Harrison says that the new tables for the computer lab came in on Tuesday and are in the process of being assembled, meaning that the computer lab could be available to patrons by the end of the day today (Wednesday, January 29th). Harrison also says that while all of the collections of adult books are back on their shelves, the teen and kids collections are still in boxes, but will be put back out for circulation as soon as the shelves go back up on the walls.

Again, while these programs will not go on as scheduled this week, the Clinton Public Library is back open and offering all normal library services.

For more information, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org or call 865-457-0519.