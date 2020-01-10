Home / Featured / Clinton Middle reopens after water leak causes flooding

Clinton Middle reopens after water leak causes flooding

Students at Clinton Middle School were able to return to class today (Friday, January 10th) after having been out of school for the past two days while crews worked to clean up after a significant water leak led to flooding inside the building on Wednesday.

Four classrooms, a bathroom and the cafeteria all had standing water in them on Wednesday, prompting school officials to call of classes. Students remained out of school on Thursday out of what the school system called an “abundance of caution” while cleaning and drying efforts continued.

The school’s cafeteria did remain closed on Friday while the drying process continued, all with an eye toward preventing any mold-related problems in the future. Students were provided with “grab-and-go” breakfasts and lunches to eat in their classrooms today.

